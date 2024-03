U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brett Fonteyne, a Command Post Controller assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, wears his MOPP suit during the combat kills training rodeo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Eastover, S.C., April 16, 2016.

The Rodeo is a refresher for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jorge Intriago). Original public domain image from Flickr