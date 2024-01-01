U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jay Niles, an operations manager assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, constructs a home for a Native American veteran during the “Deployment for Training” mission to Gallup, New Mexico, July 17, 2018.

Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing partnered with the Southwest Indian Foundation to provide all phases of the construction process including carpentry, framing, electrical, plumbing and site work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Megan Floyd) Original public domain image from Flickr