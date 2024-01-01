rawpixel
PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - The quarterly team running competition at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, a.k.a. the Commander's Cup, took place at the Price Fitness Center track on August 1. The Army took first place in the women's division and the Air Force captured first place in the Men's Division. The Army was presented the Commander's Cup trophy by DLIFLC Commandant Col. Danial Pick for achieving the best combined time of the men's and women's teams. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040257

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

