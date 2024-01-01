Big Sur Mud Run 2011

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - The sixth annual Big Sur Mud Run took place despite scattered rain showers on the campus of California State University Monterey Bay in Seaside March 26. The Mud Run, a Big Sur Marathon event sponsored by the Presidio of Monterey Garrison and CSUMB, hosted individual and team runners navigating a five-mile trail which included obstacles and mud pits. PHOTO by Steven Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs. Original public domain image from Flickr