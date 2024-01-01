Big Sur Mud Run 2012

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - More than 3,000 adventurous runners and 150 military volunteers congregated March 24 at the campus of CSU Monterey Bay for one of the Monterey Peninsulas best loved, and most muddy of local sporting events. The seventh presentation of the Big Sur Mud Run was successfully held as part of the Big Sur International Marathon event series through cooperation of sponsors Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Presidio of Monterey, CSU Monterey Bay, ASICS, MarathonFoto, and Granite Construction. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr