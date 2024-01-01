Wellness and Health Benefits Fair, Dec. 01



PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - Presidio of Monterey community members discuss wellness issues with service providers and experts during the Presidio’s Wellness and Health Benefits Fair at Price Fitness Center on Dec. 1. About 25 exhibitors displayed their wares and offered assistance and selected guests spoke as part of the theme “Renewing our Commitment to Your Well-being: Heart - Mind - and - Soul.” Open benefits season runs through Dec. 13. This is the time of year to ensure employees have the right health, dental or vision insurance coverage for themselves and their family. It is also time to consider the out-of-pocket medical or dependent care expenses to save money on in 2011. (PHOTO by Steven Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr