Operation Rising Star and Classic Car Show 2010 Sept 25 2010

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles were on display during the Presidio of Monterey Operation Rising Star and Classic Car and Motorcycle Show here on Soldier Field Sept. 25.

Soldier Field, with its amazing backdrop of Monterey Bay, presented an inviting venue for enthusiasts of classic cars, motorcycles, and live music. (Photo by Steve Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr