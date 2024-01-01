Operation Surf Santa Cruz 2015

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- About 20 volunteers from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center converged in the Santa Cruz area to join other community volunteers and a slew of professional surfers April 21-26 to help wounded service members and veterans overcome the perceived limitations of their physical and psychological disabilities through adaptive surfing during the 6th Annual Operation Surf Santa Cruz. Thirty-two wounded military members from across the United States and U.K. participated, most recovering from combat-related injuries suffered while fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan that included amputees and those with traumatic brain injuries. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr