2016 Honor Our Fallen Run/Walk

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The 4th annual Honor Our Fallen 5k & 10K Run/Walk was held at Fort Ord Dunes State Park on Oct. 22. This marked the first year that the event, started in 2013 by local Gold Star Mother Margot Stengel, was under the organization of the Presidio of Monterey Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program. Originally created to honor the 13 soldiers from Monterey County who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the scope of the event has been broadened to honor all those who have sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military during a conflict. About 500 runners and walkers participated and POM FMWR is looking to increase that number in the years to come. Proceeds from the event will go to the Presidio's Army Community Services Gold Star Family programs.



PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs. Original public domain image from Flickr