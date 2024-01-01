DLIFLC Language Day 2012

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - For the first time in more than a decade, the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center opened its doors to the local community for its annual Language Day celebration. Held May 11, on the open grounds of historic Soldier Field and surrounding classrooms, Language Day was a colorful celebration of foreign languages and cultural education highlighting the 26 different languages taught to military personnel at the Presidio of Monterey. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr