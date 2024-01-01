Make A Difference Day 2011

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - Service member volunteers from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center team up with local community members and an estimated 3 million volunteers nationwide to "make a difference" Oct. 22 during Make A Difference Day 2011. This year more than 80 military volunteers from the Presidio left their language studies behind to join projects at Beta Park and a private residence, both in Seaside, as well as Marshall Elementary School located in the Ord Military Community. Held annually on the fourth Saturday of October, Make A Difference Day is sponsored by USA WEEKEND Magazine in partnership with the HandsOn Network and, according to their website, is referred to as the most encompassing national day of helping others. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr