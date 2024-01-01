Marine Corps Field Meet competition

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - The Marine Corps Detachment, Presidio of Monterey conducted a formation run and Field Meet competition on Jan. 13, a training-day for Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center students held prior to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. During each physical challenge specific teams were unknowingly disadvantaged by methods such as adding extra weight to ammo cans or creating running lanes of different length. Concluding the event Marine Corps Det. Commander Lt. Col. Edward R. Sullivan spoke to the Marines about inequality and the struggles championed by Martin Luther King Jr. "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." - Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr