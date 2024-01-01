CSUMB Military Appreciation Day

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- In a demonstration of the growing partnership between Presidio and neighboring Cal State Monterey Bay, the university hosted Military Appreciation Day during their men’s and women’s NCAA Division II Soccer matchup against Cal State Los Angeles, Oct. 18. Service members, veterans, DoD civilians and their families were admitted free of charge and provided a complimentary meal at the Otter Sports Complex as division rivals battled and entertained during two high-caliber, competitive soccer games. A pre-game ceremony was held in which “Otter Pups” from the Presidio’s youth center stood side by side with the CSUMB men’s team while the national anthem was performed by Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Joint Service Choir and DLIFLC’s Honorary Joint Service Color Guard paraded the colors. Capt. Kevin Bertelsen, commander Naval Support Activities Monterey, conducted the coin toss to start an exciting men’s game in which CSUMB, playing a man down due to penalties, tied the game with three seconds left only to lose 1-2 in sudden death overtime. The women Otters won their game 2-1. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr