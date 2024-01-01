2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Members of the Monterey military community were among the estimated 195,000 spectators that came out to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, Feb. 11-14. For the second year in a row, free tickets were available to active duty military, veterans and retirees through the Birdies for the Brave Program. The Patriots Outpost military appreciation tent along Pebble Beach's 15th hole provided a congregating point for the military community in attendance and gave them a place to view the golf tournament in style. Vaughn Taylor won the PGA event with a 72-hole combined score of 17 under par. Amateur golfer and Patriots Outpost tent sponsor Group O's CEO, Gregg Ontiveros, partnered with Taylor to win the Pro Am portion of the event. In 2015, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am raised $9.1 million for local nonprofit organizations and is almost exclusively staffed by a volunteer force that included many service members from the Presidio of Monterey, Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and Naval Postgraduate School. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr