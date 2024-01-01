COVID-19 testing for returning deployed SCANG Airmen

Nasopharyngeal swab testing units that will be used to provide COVID-19 testing to 169th Figher Wing Airmen after a required 14-day quarantine period upon returning from an Agile Combat Support deployment in Southwest Asia, August, 11, 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard). Original public domain image from Flickr