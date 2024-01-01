rawpixel
Firefighters with the city of Seneca raise a flag before two South Carolina Air National Guard “Swamp Fox” F-16 fighter jets fly over the Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, SC as part of Operation American Resolve: Swamp Fox Salute to COVID-19 Responders, April 27, 2020. (Photo by Ken Scar). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040307

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

