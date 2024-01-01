Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations continue for South Carolina National Guard personnel

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alvin McConkey, 169th Figther Wing inspector general director of operations, is injected with the first in a series of two COVID-19 Moderna vaccinations from U.S. Army Pfc. Jayla Myers, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Dec. 30, 2020. The South Carolina National Guard is a Moderna Department of Defense (DoD) vaccine pilot program state and is provided a limited DoD allocation for South Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to have the opportunity to voluntarily take the vaccine. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard). Original public domain image from Flickr