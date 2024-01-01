COVID-19 testing for returning deployed SCANG Airmen

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Janet Williams, from the 169th Services Flight at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, receives a nasopharyngeal swab test from Master Sgt. Tanya Justice, a medical technician from the 169th Medical Group, after a required 14-day quarantine period upon returning from an Agile Combat Support deployment in Southwest Asia, August, 11, 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard). Original public domain image from Flickr