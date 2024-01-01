ODR trip: San Francisco Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year - PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - The Presidio's Outdoor Recreation Program sponsored a trip to San Francisco on Feb. 23 to witness the largest Chinese New Year celebration outside of Asia, with more than 30 students from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and Monterey Institute of International Studies making the trip. As pedestrians crowded the streets of San Francisco's Chinatown for the celebration, the night was highlighted by a Chinese New Year parade that has been named one of the top-ten parades in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association.



PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs. Original public domain image from Flickr