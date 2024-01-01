Clint Eastwood attends 3M Celebrity Challenge

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Hundreds of service members from Monterey county and beyond converged at the Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 11 to watch celebrities golf in a charity fundraising event as part of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Free tickets were made available to service members all week long at the AT&T PB courtesy of Birdies for the Brave, a PGA Tour-supported military outreach charity founded in 2006 by Phil and Amy Mickelson. Notable stars such as Chris Berman, Josh Duhamel, Kenny G, Andy Garcia, Charles Kelley, Huey Lewis, Bill Murray, Jake Owen, Joe Don Rooney, Ray Romano, Clay Walker, and Clint Eastwood golfed five holes at the world famous Pebble Beach golf course to raise money for charities during the 3M Celebrity Challenge. Berman and Kenny G used military members as honorary caddies during the event. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr