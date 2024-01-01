Tiger Woods, Hole-15 Pin Detail at Pebble Beach

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - For the second consecutive year service members from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and Coast Guard Station Monterey tended the pin at hole-15 during the final rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament. The 15th green's pin was adorned with the U.S. flag for the occasion and was featured prominently during the tournament's live television broadcast. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr