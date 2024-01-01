rawpixel
Resiliency Campaign and Wellness Expo
PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The Presidio of Monterey and the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center conducted a Military Community Resilient Campaign to promote wellness, safety, team-building, unit morale, and esprit de corps for military members, families, staff and faculty around the Price Fitness Center on Sept. 4. Attendees were able to participate in a variety of activities, physical fitness competitions, food and ware vendors, informational booths and more. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs).
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
