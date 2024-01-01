Resiliency Campaign and Wellness Expo

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The Presidio of Monterey and the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center conducted a Military Community Resilient Campaign to promote wellness, safety, team-building, unit morale, and esprit de corps for military members, families, staff and faculty around the Price Fitness Center on Sept. 4. Attendees were able to participate in a variety of activities, physical fitness competitions, food and ware vendors, informational booths and more. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs).

