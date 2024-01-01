Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Groundbreaking Ceremony

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Culminating a process that began more than 23 years ago to establish a final resting place for veterans on the lands of the former Fort Ord, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at the General Stilwell Community Center March 13 to mark the beginning of the first phase of construction for the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery. Speakers at the event included former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta; U.S. Rep. Sam Farr; California Senator Bill Monning; Army veteran and last surviving member of the original Fort Ord Veterans Cemetery Advisory Committee, Jack Stewart; California Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Keith Boylan; and Presidio of Monterey Garrison Commander Col. Paul Fellinger. The ceremony was attended by an estimated 500 people, including many veterans and family members of veterans. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr