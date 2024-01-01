Military Day at Laguna Seca Mazda Raceway





PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. – Service members and their families were given free general admission to the Laguna Seca Mazda Raceway during the Monterey Grand Prix on May 3 in honor of National Military Appreciation Month. The raceway celebrated the service members in attendance with free meals and presented them with opportunities to participate in special VIP events including all access guided tours of pit crews and body shop areas, ride-along hot laps, and meet and greets with racecar drivers. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr