https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040331Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTraining Exercise: Active ShooterPRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4040331View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6048 x 4032 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTraining Exercise: Active ShooterPRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs. Original public domain image from FlickrMore