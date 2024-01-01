Military Day at the 2013 Monterey County Fair

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - Monterey area service members took time during the Labor Day weekend to experience a slice of Americana at the Monterey County Fair. This year saw the fair celebrate its 77th year. In the tradition of county fairs, organizers offered family entertainment that included carnival rides, music and live entertainment, along with traditional competitions at the fairgrounds. August 30 was Military Appreciation Day and active duty military members and their families were admitted to the fair free of charge. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr