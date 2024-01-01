Training Exercise: Active Shooter

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- As part of the Presidio’s continuing effort of emergency preparedness and strengthening of community partnerships, a full-scale exercise simulating an active shooter scenario was conducted here on Aug. 8. Exercise participants included U.S. Army Garrison, Presidio of Monterey, Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, City of Monterey Fire Department, Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula, American Medical Response, Federal Agencies, California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB), Monterey Salinas Transit (MST), and others. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr