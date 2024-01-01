Commander's Cup Run

Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven L. Shepard. Service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines compete for the coveted DLIFLC Commander's Cup on August 5. Men's and women's teams ran for two miles in formation and carrying a guidon during the friendly joint service competition. Air Force won the women's event and the Army finished first in the men's event. Army was awarded the Commander's Cup for the best men?s and women?s combined time. Original public domain image from Flickr