rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040343
Commander's Cup Run
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Commander's Cup Run

Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven L. Shepard. Service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines compete for the coveted DLIFLC Commander's Cup on August 5. Men's and women's teams ran for two miles in formation and carrying a guidon during the friendly joint service competition. Air Force won the women's event and the Army finished first in the men's event. Army was awarded the Commander's Cup for the best men?s and women?s combined time. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040343

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Commander's Cup Run

More