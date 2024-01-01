rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040351
Call For Fire: U.S. Army forward observers and Polish JTACs train in Poland
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Call For Fire: U.S. Army forward observers and Polish JTACs train in Poland

U.S. Army forward observers from C Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade train alongside Polish joint terminal attack controllers the night of May 21, 2014, outside Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. U.S., Polish and Canadian paratroopers are training together in the region to foster interoperability and demonstrate continued commitment between allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040351

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Call For Fire: U.S. Army forward observers and Polish JTACs train in Poland

More