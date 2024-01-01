Call For Fire: U.S. Army forward observers and Polish JTACs train in Poland

U.S. Army forward observers from C Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade train alongside Polish joint terminal attack controllers the night of May 21, 2014, outside Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. U.S., Polish and Canadian paratroopers are training together in the region to foster interoperability and demonstrate continued commitment between allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr