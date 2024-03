VARPALOTA TRAINING AREA, Hungary - Saker Falcon is a multinational training exercise involving roughly 200 Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe's 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, two Dutch Air Assault battalions, and Hungarian military forces.

The objectives of the training include enhancing joint combined interoperability with allied and partner nations and preparing participants to operate in a joint, multinational, integrated environment with support from Hungarian governmental agencies. Saker Falcon, underway from April 3 through April 17, reinforces U.S. Army Europe's strategic objectives to increase regional flexibility, preserve and enhance NATO interoperability, and facilitate multinational training. Original public domain image from Flickr