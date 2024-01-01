rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040355
Functional Fitness Training
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Functional Fitness Training

Tony Neal, a personal trainer, conducts his Functional Fitness Training class at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center, June 26. U.S. Army in Europe fitness centers host a myriad of fitness events for all ages and fitness levels. Classes like Functional Fitness Training; Zumba; and R.I.P.P.E.D are just some of the ways you can get in shape. For more information check out your local fitness center's website or just drop by and see what is going on. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040355

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Functional Fitness Training

More