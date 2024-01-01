rawpixel
Lanes Training

Britsh Army WO2 David Welch, B Co CSM, conducts training operations during a training lane at Adazi Training…
Lanes Training
Britsh Army WO2 David Welch, B Co CSM, conducts training operations during a training lane at Adazi Training Area, Latvia, on June 12, 2014. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by: Staff Sgt. Brett Miller, 116 Public Affairs Detachment/ Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040357

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

