Adazi Training Area, LATVIA – An Estonian Soldier shouts orders to his teammates during a movement to contact situational training exercise lane here, June 13, 2014.





Saber Strike 2014 is a joint, multi-national military exercise scheduled for June 9- 20. The exercise spans multiple locations in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and involves approximately 4,500 personnel from 10 countries. The exercise is designed to promote regional stability, strengthen international military partnerships, enhance multinational interoperability and prepare participants for worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Army Europe photo by Spc. Joshua Leonard). Original public domain image from Flickr