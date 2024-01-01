Installation Management Command-Europe/ U.S. Army Europe Culinary Arts Team

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Pvt. Chelsea Karr, a cook with U.S. Army Europe’s 16th Sustainment Brigade, slices bread for appetizers during preparation for a lunch served by the Installation Management Command-Europe/ USAREUR Culinary Arts Team here 9 Feb. The team is preparing meals and refining their menu before departing to compete at the 2011 U.S. Army Culinary Arts Competition 25 Feb. – 12 March at Fort Lee, Va. (U.S. Army Europe photo by Sgt. Joel Salgado). Original public domain image from Flickr