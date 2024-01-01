9/11 Community Soldier Ride

Romanian Army First Sgt. Vasile Zbanca operates a hand cycle during the 18-mile ride during the 9/11 Community Soldier Ride at Lake Bostalsee, Germany Sept. 11. Approximately 400 participants gathered at Lake Bostalsee, in southwest Germany, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Soldier Ride is sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project and provides wounded warriors the opportunity to reclaim their confidence and strength through cycling. (Photo by Charles M. Belluomo, U.S. Army Europe Public Affairs Office). Original public domain image from Flickr