rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040373
A Day in the Life of an InspectorBSEE Lead Inspector Sammy Viola oversees inspections of temporary equipment, while gas is…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Day in the Life of an Inspector
BSEE Lead Inspector Sammy Viola oversees inspections of temporary equipment, while gas is flared in the background at the top of a flare stack on Front Runner. Original public domain image from Flickr





More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040373

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A Day in the Life of an Inspector
BSEE Lead Inspector Sammy Viola oversees inspections of temporary equipment, while gas is flared in the background at the top of a flare stack on Front Runner. Original public domain image from Flickr

More