Lt. Col. Steele Conducts Joint Concert

Lt. Col. Beth Steele, Commander of the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, acts as conductor during a joint concert put on by the U.S. Army Europe Band and the Serbian Ministry of Defense Orchestra. The joint concert was held at the Army's Guard Hall in Belgrade, Serbia for a Serbian military and civilian audience May 11th, 2011. It’s the first of two joint concerts they’re performing this week during the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus’ trip to Belgrade in celebration of the 130 year anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between Serbia and the U.S. Original public domain image from Flickr