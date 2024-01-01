Under the wire

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - Spc. Elizabeth Ibabao, a Dental Specialist with Europe Regional Medical Command passes through the crawl-wire obstacle Aug. 20 during the 2013 U.S. Army Europe Best Warrior Competition here. The competition is a weeklong event that tests Soldiers’ physical stamina, leadership, technical knowledge and skill. Winners in the Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer categories of the USAREUR competition will go on to compete at the Department of the Army level. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Leonard). Original public domain image from Flickr