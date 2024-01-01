rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040384
BSEE 10 Years After Deepwater Horizon: Promoting Safety, Performance and Environmental Stewardship
BSEE 10 Years After Deepwater Horizon: Promoting Safety, Performance and Environmental Stewardship
A crane inspection offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040384

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

