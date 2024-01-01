Swamp Fox F-16 fighter pilots return from Southwest Asia deployment

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jason Pukalo, an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet pilot assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron, greets his family on the flight line at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, after a successful Air Expeditionary Force deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, October 20, 2018. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing deployed F-16 fighter jets and Airmen consisting of pilots, maintenance specialists and support staff to the 407th Air Expeditionary Group in July in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson). Original public domain image from Flickr