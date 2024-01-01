rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040871
U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus 'last concert' in Schwetzingen
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus 'last concert' in Schwetzingen

The U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus performs at the schloss (palace) in Schwetzingen, Germany, Oct. 28. While the band recently relocated from Schwetzingen's Tompkins Barracks to Sembach, Germany, as part of the move of USAREUR headquarters from Baden-Wuerttemberg and the concert was hailed as the last the group will play at the palace, band and city officials suggested the show may go on in the future. (Photo by G. Patrick Harris). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040871

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus 'last concert' in Schwetzingen

More