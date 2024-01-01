U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus 'last concert' in Schwetzingen

The U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus performs at the schloss (palace) in Schwetzingen, Germany, Oct. 28. While the band recently relocated from Schwetzingen's Tompkins Barracks to Sembach, Germany, as part of the move of USAREUR headquarters from Baden-Wuerttemberg and the concert was hailed as the last the group will play at the palace, band and city officials suggested the show may go on in the future. (Photo by G. Patrick Harris). Original public domain image from Flickr