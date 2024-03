U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, based at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga., conduct a nighttime airfield seizure on April 14, 2015, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C. This routine exercise called Multi-Lateral Airborne Training (MLAT), is conducted by special operations forces utilizing advanced training and aircraft to maintain a high level of readiness for the military personnel involved.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/ Released). Original public domain image from Flickr