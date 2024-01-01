rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041063
Clifford Fisher, a mounted reserve deputy for the Richland County Sherriff’s Department, watches over the public during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 6, 2017.

This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the capabilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4041063

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

