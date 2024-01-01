https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042351Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUS flag. The Defense Language Institute's Joint Service Choir sang Christmas carols. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042351View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5952 x 3960 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUS flag. The Defense Language Institute's Joint Service Choir sang Christmas carols. Original public domain image from FlickrMore