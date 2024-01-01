https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042408Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Canadian Coast Guard Ship in the Arctic Ocean. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042408View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2816 x 2112 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Canadian Coast Guard Ship in the Arctic Ocean. Original public domain image from FlickrMore