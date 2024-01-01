https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042481Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAdventurous runners and military volunteers congregated March 24 at the campus of CSU Monterey Bay. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042481View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6048 x 4032 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAdventurous runners and military volunteers congregated March 24 at the campus of CSU Monterey Bay. Original public domain image from FlickrMore