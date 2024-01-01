https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042509Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlatforms Ellen and Elly offshore near Long Beach, Calif in BSEE’s Pacific Region. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042509View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlatforms Ellen and Elly offshore near Long Beach, Calif in BSEE’s Pacific Region. Original public domain image from FlickrMore