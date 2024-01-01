rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042520
Natural Bridges National Monument in Utah. Dan Perkins standing on his horse "Cap" on top of Owachomo Bridge. Original…
Natural Bridges National Monument in Utah. Dan Perkins standing on his horse "Cap" on top of Owachomo Bridge. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
4042520

View CC0 License

