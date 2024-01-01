https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042526Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFestive Tiger Beetle. (Cicindela scutellaris) - the Festive Tiger Beetle, found on top of a butte in Badlands National Park that had ancient windblown sand at its crest, very different from the rest of the gumbo soils of the park. Here this sand specialist can build its long burrows up to 2 feet deep. They also have a very strong appetite for other insects. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042526View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 874 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2550 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5138 x 3744 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFestive Tiger Beetle. (Cicindela scutellaris) - the Festive Tiger Beetle, found on top of a butte in Badlands National Park that had ancient windblown sand at its crest, very different from the rest of the gumbo soils of the park. Here this sand specialist can build its long burrows up to 2 feet deep. They also have a very strong appetite for other insects. Original public domain image from FlickrMore