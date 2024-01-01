rawpixel
Festive Tiger Beetle. (Cicindela scutellaris) - the Festive Tiger Beetle, found on top of a butte in Badlands National Park that had ancient windblown sand at its crest, very different from the rest of the gumbo soils of the park. Here this sand specialist can build its long burrows up to 2 feet deep. They also have a very strong appetite for other insects. Original public domain image from Flickr

