Two-Faced Bee. Take a quick a look at this "Exaerete frontalis" (part of the family of orchid bees or Euglossine bees), and you may see a double set of faces. This species is larger than any bee north of Mexico. This species, and the genus as a whole, is considered a nest parasite.