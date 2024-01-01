rawpixel
Two-Faced Bee. Take a quick a look at this "Exaerete frontalis" (part of the family of orchid bees or Euglossine bees), and you may see a double set of faces. This species is larger than any bee north of Mexico. This species, and the genus as a whole, is considered a nest parasite. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4042542

View CC0 License

